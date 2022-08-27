Mumbai, August 27: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a 21-year-old man, who allegedly made a minor girl pregnant. The incident came to light after the minor girl abandoned her newborn baby in a tempo on Wednesday night. Later, she was booked by the police. The accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when a man who was out on a walk with his dog saw his pet sniffing around a parked tempo. Sensing that something was amiss when his dog continued barking at the tempo, the man opened the vehicle to find a newborn baby crying. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Boy, Booked Under POCSO Act.

The man immediately alerted the officials of Tulinj police who sent the baby to a hospital for treatment. During the investigation, cops found that the newborn child was born on Wednesday night in a hospital. After scanning CCTV footage of the local area, the police found the girl and her family members dumping the newborn baby in the tempo and fleeing from the spot.

Within 24 hours, the minor girl was identified. She was booked under section 317 (abandoning a baby) of the IPC. Following this, the police nabbed the 23-year-old man from Virar East. As per reports, the police have not detained the minor girl as she is undergoing her post-pregnancy treatment. The case was later transferred to Achole police station.

