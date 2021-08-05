Ahmedabad, August 5: After almost a month of the death of a 26-year-old man in Gujarat, his wife, and her parents have been booked for abetment to suicide. According to a report by TOI, the cops booked the man's wife and her ki after three weeks. The man in Morbi went live on social media before ending his life. He alleged that he was harassed by his wife, in-laws, and three other members of her family.

The report informs that the deceased, identified as Kishan Goswami, was a resident of Meera Park in Vavdi road in Morbi. Kishan committed suicide by hanging himself at his home on July 17. As per details by Police, the man was reportedly fed up with harassment by his in-laws. Minutes before ending his life, he went live on social media and blamed his wife for forcing him to take the extreme step. Ahmedabad Woman Hangs Self After Being Harassed by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry and Other Petty Issues.

During the live session, Goswami said he is unable to live anymore. "Mitali, when I die, come to see my dead body once. I loved you, but your parents took away my life in return. They harassed me so much that I have to end my life", he was quoted by TOI.

It was the victim's mother Kiran who lodged a complaint against her son’s wife Mitali, father-in-law Pankaj Goswami and mother-in-law Lata under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC. Goswami had married Mitali and the couple lived in Morbi. As it was a love marriage, Goswami’s in-laws opposed the relationship and were allegedly harassing him. They also brought Mitali back to their home and also filed a case against Goswami.

