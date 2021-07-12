Ahmedabad, July 12: In another case of harassment over dowry, a woman in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad ended her life after she was being constantly harassed by her husband and in-laws over dowry and other issues. Reports inform that the 29-year-old woman from the Gota died by suicide by hanging herself in her bedroom. The woman took this extreme step after her husband and in-laws tortured her over petty issues and also demanding Rs 15 lakh as dowry from her. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held For Killing Her Son To Hide Illicit Affair.

According to a report by TOI, the victim was identified as Pooja Vyas. Her father Kaushik Patel filed a complaint of abetment to suicide against her husband Krunal Vyas, her brother-in-law, her mother-in-law and several other relatives. Soon after the complaint was registered, the Sola police arrested all of them on Saturday. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Gets Obscene Video As ‘Birthday Gift’ From Facebook Friend, Allegedly Morphed Video Shows Him Nude Talking to Her on Video Call.

The TOI report states that police also found a suicide note written by Pooja in which she blamed her husband and in-laws for her suicide. The deceased urged her family members to take custody of her kid saying that only her husband can meet the kid but at her parents’ house only.

As per details by the Police, the victim’s father stated in the FIR that her daughter married Krunal on December 12, 2015, and they began staying together in Gota. However, after around six months, her husband and in-laws began harassing the victim. Moreover, her husband and in-laws did not want her to give birth to a child and tried to make her abort when she was pregnant in July 2016.

Police said that Pooja and her family had to make things work out and resolved the conflicts between her husband and in-laws after which they would ensure that they would not harass her any further. However, they began beating and abusing her if she did not agree with them over various issues.

