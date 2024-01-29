Gurugram, January 29: A 21-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his friends over a suspected love affair in the Ravi Nagar area of Gurugram, police said. The incident happened on Sunday night. The deceased, Aakash, was a resident of Naharpur Rupa village in Gurugram. The police have formed a team to nab the suspects, Pratham and Krishan.

Suraj, the complainant and the brother of the deceased, told the police that Aakash, Pratham, and Krishan used to study in the same school. Krishan had left the school in 8th standard but there was a fight over a girl between them. Gurugram Shocker: One Dead, Another Injured After Clash Over Parking in Baliyawas; Two Arrested

"On Sunday night Pratham and Krishan called his brother outside the house. Aakash went out with them. After some time, when Aakash did not return, he went out to search for him and found his brother lying in a pool of blood near the subway along the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway," the complainant told the police. Gurugram Shocker: Man From Uttar Pradesh Arrested for Raping 12-Year-Old Girl in Aravali Hill Area

"The victim has expired due to excessive blood loss. However, the actual cause of death will be known after an autopsy. The reason behind the incident is said to be a suspected love affair. Raids are being conducted to nab the suspects," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

