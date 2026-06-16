Gurugram Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Expect Warm Clear Skies with Evening Drizzle Possibility and a High of 37°C

Gurugram residents can expect a day of variable weather on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, as the city transitions from clear morning skies to a chance of light drizzle later in the evening. The day will begin with comfortable conditions, but temperatures are set to rise, with a high of 34°C expected. The "feels like" temperature may reach up to 36°C, indicating a warm start to the day. Humidity will hover around a moderate 38%, while a gentle breeze of 9 km/h will offer some respite.

Current Weather in Gurugram, India — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 34°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 38% Wind Speed 9 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Gurugram — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 34°C Clear sky 7% 9 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 8% 5 km/h 14:00 37°C Clear sky 10% 7 km/h 16:00 37°C Mainly clear 21% 9 km/h 18:00 34°C Light drizzle 26% 14 km/h 20:00 30°C Clear sky 22% 8 km/h 22:00 30°C Partly cloudy 8% 5 km/h 00:00 29°C Mainly clear 0% 9 km/h

Gurugram, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The Gurugram weather forecast for Tuesday indicates a clear sky throughout the morning and early afternoon. By midday, the temperature is projected to climb to 36°C, with a minimal 8% chance of rain. As the afternoon progresses, the mercury could touch 37°C around 2 PM, with a slightly increased rain probability of 10%. By late afternoon, around 4 PM, the sky will be mainly clear, but the chance of rain will creep up to 21% as the wind picks up slightly to 9 km/h.

As evening approaches, a noticeable shift is anticipated in the Gurugram weather today. Around 6 PM, residents might experience light drizzle, with the rain probability rising to 26%. The temperature will see a slight dip to 34°C, but the increased humidity from potential rain might make it feel more oppressive. The wind speed is also expected to increase to 14 km/h during this period, potentially bringing a change in the air quality.

Later in the night, the Gurugram weather forecast shows a clearing trend. By 8 PM, the temperature will cool down to 30°C, with the rain chance decreasing to 22%. The sky will return to clear, and by midnight, it will be mainly clear with a 0% chance of precipitation. Overnight, the temperature will remain around 29°C. This fluctuating pattern suggests a day where outdoor activities might need careful planning, especially in the early evening.

For those venturing out in Gurugram today, it is advisable to stay hydrated due to the anticipated warmth. Light, breathable clothing would be ideal for the daytime. While the morning and afternoon appear clear, carrying a light umbrella or raincoat for the evening is a prudent precaution. Commuters should remain aware of potentially slick roads if the drizzle materialises. The forecast suggests that while major disruptions are unlikely, staying updated on the Gurugram weather update will be beneficial throughout the day.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).