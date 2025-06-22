The United States has issued a Level-2 travel advisory for India, urging travellers to “exercise increased caution” due to rising concerns over crime and terrorism. The advisory, released by the US State Department on June 16, strongly warns women against travelling alone, citing rape as one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country. It notes that sexual assaults have occurred at tourist sites and public areas. The advisory also warns of potential terrorist attacks in crowded locations like markets, malls, and transport hubs. Several high-risk regions are identified, including Jammu and Kashmir, areas along the India-Pakistan border, and states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and West Bengal. US government staff require special clearance to visit many of these areas. Travellers are also cautioned against carrying satellite phones or GPS devices, which are illegal. The advisory discourages visits to Manipur and the India-Nepal border due to unrest and security concerns. US Slaps Visa Bans on Indian Travel Agents Involved in 'Illegal' Immigration.

US Issues Level-2 Travel Advisory for India

NEW - US sounds alarm on travel to India: Issues level-2 advisory, asks women not to travel alone — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)