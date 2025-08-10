Bhopal, August 10: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a government employee ended his life by inhaling LPG gas. The deceased, Laxminarayan Kewat (38), worked as a peon with the Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Police officials said that Kewat died by suicide by inhaling LPG gas at his rented home in Harda on Saturday night, August 9.

According to a report in The Times of India, the incident came to light when Kewat's body was found around 9.30 PM at his home. Cops said that the deceased was found with a domestic cylinder placed next to him with its regulator open and the rubber pipe in his mouth. They also stated that Kewat's body had stiffened due to the strong effect of the gas. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Out on Parole Shot Dead Near Gwalior-Shivpuri Border, Police Begin Probe.

However, the police did not recover any suicide note from the spot. Cops suspect Kewat to be under heavy debt linked to online gaming. During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that Kewat originally hailed from Bhopal and had been posted in Harda for the past three years. Earlier, he was posted in Sehore. Cops said Kewat lived with his wife and five-year-old daughter in Harda.

At the time of the incident, the deceased's wife and daughter were at her parental home. Kewat's elder brother told cops that Laxminarayan was under debt of seven lakh. He also revealed that creditors harassed his brother. Police also questioned Kewat's office colleagues, who said that the deceased was addicted to online gaming. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter to ascertain the circumstances that led to Kewat taking his own life.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

