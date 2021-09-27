Chandigarh, September 27: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday took stock of developmental works in Karnal, his constituency, and directed the officials to expedite the work and complete the works as per schedule. The chief minister reached the under-construction amusement park between Kachhwa Bridge and Kaithal Road Bridge. Khattar inspected the ongoing projects in Karnal and also reviewed the progress of the amusement park being constructed between Kachhwa bridge to Kaithal road bridge in Karnal. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Launches 'Samarpan Portal' for People to Offer Voluntary Service.

The amusement park, which is being built at a cost of Rs.6.5 crore, will be spread over a stretch of 2 km in length. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to speed up the bridge construction work on Karnal-Meerut road. On Saturday, Khattar had dedicated development works worth about Rs 14.5 crore to the residents of Karnal.

Haryana CM reviews developmental works at Karnal; Take a Look at the Tweets:

Khattar also launched the pulse polio campaign at Karnal by administering anti-polio drops to kids. The Chief Minister inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to a child. He said the programme will be carried out in 13 districts of Haryana from September 26 to 28. "Haryana has reported no case of polio since January 2010 and no polio case has been found in India since January 2011. Therefore, India was declared polio-free on February 11, 2014,” Khattar said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2021 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).