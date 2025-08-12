New Delhi, August 12: Driving in accident-prone zones can prove costly, but a noble initiative by the Delhi traffic police aims to make roads safer by identifying and marking the most dangerous roads in the national capital. The Delhi traffic police has teamed up with Google Maps to mark black spots in the city. Recently, the Delhi Traffic Police said that it will mark all identified black spots on Google Maps under the "Black Spots" initiative. The move aims to provide real-time alerts to commuters as they approach accident-prone areas.

According to a report in the news agency PTI, officials clarified that the "Black Spots" initiative will show locations from the finalised list of black spots for the year 2024 if the feature is launched in 2025. They also said that the annual list of black spots will be compiled at the end of each year. Wondering what a black spot is? In simple terms, a black spot is a central point where accidents have occurred frequently within a 500-metre radius on both sides of the road. Delhi Road Accident: 1 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Pedestrians in National Capital; Liquor Bottles Recovered From Vehicle, Driver Detained.

What Is A Black Spot? Which Areas Recorded the Most Accidents

Shive Keshari Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Headquarters), said, "If a particular stretch sees frequent accidents, the midpoint of that stretch is categorised as a black spot." According to the report, the Delhi traffic police identified 111 black spots in 2024. Officials said the 111 black spots recorded 1,132 accidents, including 483 fatalities and 649 non-fatal crashes. It is worth noting that the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi on GT Karnal Road recorded the highest number of accidents at 20 last year, including 11 fatal cases.

This was followed by 19 road accidents each at Akshardham Mandir on NH-24 and the Bhalswa Chowk on Outer Ring Road. Similarly, ISBT Kashmere Gate recorded 17 accidents, SGT Nagar recorded 18, Libaspur Bus Stand saw 18 crashes, while Anand Vihar ISBT and Rajokari Flyover recorded 16 accidents each. The report also stated that 12 accidents were recorded near Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, with Wazirabad logging 15 accidents.

Top 10 Black Spots in 2024

According to the PTI report, the top 10 black spots for accidents in Delhi in 2024 accounted for 180 incidents. Outer Ring Road reported at least 17 black spots, Ring Road had 13, and GT Karnal Road featured 10. Other roads, such as Rohtak Road, NH-8, and Najafgarh Road, also had several black spots. Until July 2025, authorities identified 25 additional black spots, which have collectively experienced 176 accidents, including 88 fatal crashes. Chanakyapuri Road Accident: Speeding Thar Kills Pedestrian, Critically Injures Another Near Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi; Liquor Bottles Found, Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Regarding the "black spots" initiative, DCP Singh said that Google Maps will show the 2024 black spots first if and when it goes live in 2025. "The idea is to give timely information so commuters stay alert, their drive becomes easier and safer and reduce the number of fatalities, he added. The DCP further stated that their goal is to make "Delhi's roads safer and more secure".

Comparison of Top 10 Black Spots of 2024 and 2025

Meanwhile, a comparison of the top 10 black spots of 2024 and 2025 has revealed an overlap. For two consecutive years, places such as ISBT Kashmere Gate, SGT Nagar, and Libaspur Bus Stand have appeared among the highest-risk locations. On the other hand, Hanuman Mandir, which witnessed 19 accidents last year, is included again, with 10 incidents already listed this year. However, Swaroop Nagar, which was featured in the 2025 list, was not one of the top accident-prone locations in 2024.

Similarly, Akshardham Mandir and Wazirabad, which recorded high numbers of accidents last year, are presently absent from the top 10 black spot list of 2025.

