Chandigarh, July 1: The Haryana government will reopen schools in from July 27 only for teachers and non-academic staff, clarified State Education Minister Kunwar Pal Gujjar. His clarification came hours after reports, citing an education department order, said the summer vacation will end on July 26. Karnataka to Decide on Reopening Schools After July 5, State Education Minister.

While it was reported that the schools would re-open from the next day, it was not made clear in the order that only the faculty members and other staff would attend.

The order stated that schools will end the summer vacations on July 26, and restart operations from the next day. Taking cognisance of media reports, the State Education Minister issued a statement saying: "From July 27, schools will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only in Haryana and students will not attend schools."

See Order Issued by Haryana Education Dept

#UPDATE From July 27, schools will reopen for teachers and non-academic staff only in Haryana and students will not attend schools: State Education Minister Kanwar Pal https://t.co/m37d0TRUUv — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

All district education officers and block-level officials have been tasked to ensure the implementation of order.

Education Minister Kunwar Pal Gujjar had last month stated that the schools would be re-opened in a phased-manner, with secondary and higher secondary classes to resume first.

Class 8, 9, 10, as well as Class 11 and 12 students would first return to the schools first - whenever the decision to re-open is taken, the Minister had said. The classes for students in 4th to 7th grade will begin later.

The Universities and colleges will remain closed till at least end of the month, the reports said citing officials. No details were revealed on whether the state would allow in-campus college education to resume from August.

All educational institutes in Haryana were closed since mid-March, after the outbreak of coronavirus in India. No other state or union territory has so far decided on resumption of schools and colleges. The central education boards of ICSE and CBSE also announced the cancellation of pending examinations that were earlier scheduled to be held in first half of July.

