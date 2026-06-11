Haryana: Gym Owner Shot Dead While Training Students in Hansi, CCTV Video Captures Brutal Attack

A 25-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants while conducting an early morning training session in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday, June 11. The attack, which took place around 5:30 am, was captured on CCTV and has prompted a police investigation to identify and arrest those responsible.

The victim, identified as Deepak, was training a group of students outside his gym when the assailants arrived on a motorcycle. According to officials, the attackers opened fire before fleeing the scene. Deepak was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. Gurugram Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Scarf for Talking on Phone at Midnight, Arrested.

Gym Owner Shot Dead While Training Students in Gurugram

STORY | Gym owner shot dead in Haryana's Hansi A gym owner was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Haryana's Hansi on Thursday, police said. The incident took place near Fawwara Chowk, when the victim was conducting an outdoor exercise session for a group of young… pic.twitter.com/zI9OPMXX0b — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 11, 2026

CCTV video from the area recorded the incident as it unfolded. The video shows Deepak leading a group of five to six people, including a woman, during a fitness session outside the gym. The group was reportedly performing the "step-up" exercise on a staircase when two men arrived on a motorcycle.

One of the suspects, who appeared to be wearing a white cap, allegedly got off the bike and began firing at Deepak. The footage also captured panic among those present, with students seen running for safety as gunshots rang out. Double Murder in Gurugram: Man Allegedly Shoots Dead Wife and Son Following Domestic Dispute, Arrested.

According to initial reports, the attackers fired at least 10 shots at the gym owner before escaping from the scene. Authorities said one more person is believed to have sustained injuries during the incident, though details regarding the individual's condition have not yet been officially released.

Police are examining CCTV footage and collecting evidence from the scene as part of the investigation. Following the shooting, Deepak was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors, however, declared him dead upon arrival. The motive behind the killing has not yet been established, and investigators are exploring multiple angles as part of the probe.

Officials said efforts are underway to identify and track down the assailants. Law enforcement teams have launched an investigation and are reviewing surveillance footage from the area to determine the route taken by the suspects before and after the attack.

No arrests had been announced at the time of reporting. The shooting has raised concerns among local residents due to the brazen nature of the attack, which occurred in the presence of students during a morning training session.

Police have appealed for information and are continuing their investigation to establish the motive and identify those involved. Further details are expected as the probe progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).