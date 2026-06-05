Gurugram Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Scarf for Talking on Phone at Midnight, Arrested

The Gurugram police have arrested a 37-year-old labourer for allegedly strangling his wife to death following a domestic dispute over a late-night phone call. The incident occurred on Wednesday night, June 3, in Bans Aliyar village, located within the IMT Manesar industrial area. According to law enforcement officials, the suspect attacked his wife after she refused to hand over her mobile phone, fueling his suspicions regarding her communication.

Details of the Altercation and Arrest

The accused, identified as Narendra Singh, allegedly committed the murder while the couple's four children were asleep on the roof of the house. Singh, a native of Nangla Dawda in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, worked as a daily-wage labourer in a private company alongside his wife, 36-year-old Kajal Devi. Gurugram Shocker: Woman Strangled to Death by Cousin in Haryana, Body Hidden Inside Bed Box.

Police records indicate that Devi typically returned from her shift around 8:00 PM, while Singh arrived home at midnight. The confrontation escalated rapidly when Singh discovered his wife on the phone during his return. "On Wednesday, he saw his wife talking to someone on the phone. The angry husband asked her whom she was talking to and demanded her phone, but she refused. An argument ensued between the two. In a fit of rage he killed her due to suspicion and then fled from the scene," the Gurugram police stated in an official communication on Friday, June 5. Gurugram Shocker: Class 11 Student Found Dead in Pond, Cryptic Note Found.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Following the crime, Singh fled the residence but was subsequently apprehended by a tracking team from the Gurugram police. A First Information Report (FIR) was formally registered at the IMT Manesar police station based on a criminal complaint lodged by the victim’s sister. Forensic teams and investigators have secured the primary crime scene to collect material evidence. "The police have also recovered the scarf used in the murder, and we are questioning the accused," a spokesperson for the Gurugram police confirmed. Singh remains in police custody as interrogations continue to establish the complete sequence of events.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).