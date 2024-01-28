Chandigarh, January 28: Four people from Nepal riding bicycles and a scooter died after being hit by a car in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred past midnight at Mama-Bhanja Chowk in Sonipat, Civil Lines Police Station SHO Inspector Ravinder Kumar said. A case has been registered on the complaint of one of the injured, who was riding a bicycle, he said.

"The car hit four cyclists and a scooterist and they were flung in the air. All four who died in the incident hailed from Nepal. All five worked at a banquet hall in Sonipat and were returning home in Sonipat past midnight," said Kumar. Haryana Road Accident: Five Killed, Three Others Injured As Car Crashes Into Vehicle After Hitting Divider in Kurukshetra.

According to the SHO, the car was apparently speeding when the incident happened. The driver of the car and two others with him were also injured in the incident, he said.