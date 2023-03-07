Chandigarh, March 7: A woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a railway overbridge on the Rohtak-Jaipur highway in Haryana's Panipat town on Tuesday, police said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and found the body. A forensic science lab team also reached the spot and inspected the suitcase and the spot where the body was found. Gurugram Shocker: Husband Kills Wife, Stuffs Body Into Suitcase for Demanding TV and Mobile Phone, Arrested.

The hands and the feet of the victim were tied with a rope, a police officer said, not ruling out the possibility of foul play in the case.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2023 11:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).