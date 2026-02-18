Gurugram, February 18: A 22-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances in the Green Field Colony area of Haryana's Faridabad on Tuesday night, February 17, shortly after consuming a meal of instant noodles and ice cream. The victim, identified as Soma Khatoon, was working as domestic help at a local residence when she suddenly fell ill.

According to initial reports, she began foaming at the mouth and lost consciousness within minutes of finishing her meal. She was rushed to the BK Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The local police have registered a case of unnatural death and have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of the fatality. Mystery Illness Grips Haryana Village: 18, Including 9 Children, Dead in Palwal As Fever and Hepatitis Outbreak Spread.

Soma had been living and working at the home of a local resident, Rakesh Gujral, for a considerable period. Her family was notified of her deteriorating condition late at night, but by the time they reached the hospital, she had already passed away.

According to the statement provided by the homeowner, Soma prepared and ate instant noodles late in the evening and followed it with ice cream. Shortly after the meal, her health began to decline rapidly. Witnesses at the scene reported that she exhibited symptoms of acute physical distress, including the discharge of foam from her mouth, a sign often associated with severe poisoning or sudden medical trauma. Indore: Woman Loses Balance, Falls From Balcony While Drying Clothes in Green Park Colony, Video Surfaces.

The victim’s mother told investigators that her daughter was in good health and had no known pre-existing medical conditions. The suddenness of the collapse has left the family and the local community in shock, with many questioning whether the ingredients used in the meal were contaminated or if there were other underlying factors.

Investigating officer Durga Prasad confirmed that the police are exploring all possible angles, including accidental food poisoning and potential foul play. While the primary suspicion revolves around the food consumed, authorities have not ruled out other environmental or medical triggers. Forensic teams have reportedly collected samples of the leftover food and the utensils used at the residence for detailed chemical analysis.

The post-mortem report, expected within the next 48 hours, will be critical in identifying whether the death was caused by a chemical toxin, a severe allergic reaction, or a sudden cardiac event. Police are also questioning other members of the household and scanning mobile records to reconstruct the final hours of the victim’s life.

