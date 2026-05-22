Heatwave in Delhi-NCR: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Scorching Heat Persists Across National Capital (Watch Videos)

New Delhi, May 22: Scorching heatwave conditions continued to trouble residents across Delhi-NCR on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the national capital and adjoining regions. The whole region has reported a sharp rise in temperatures over the past few days, making outdoor activities increasingly difficult for people.

A jogger told IANS, “The heat has increased significantly compared to earlier days. The weather used to be pleasant in the morning, but over the last four to five days, the temperature has risen sharply. It remains manageable till around 8 or 9 a.m., after which the heat intensifies and continues till nearly 4 p.m., with temperatures touching 44-45 degrees Celsius.” Heatwave in India: Roads and Markets Empty as Delhi Temperatures Near 45 Degrees Celsius, Farmers Shift to Night Work.

Scorching Heat Persists Across Delhi-NCR

Delhi: Scorching heat and heatwave conditions continue to affect residents across Delhi-NCR, with the IMD issuing a heatwave alert for the national capital. pic.twitter.com/2wGd3P9DlQ — IANS (@ians_india) May 22, 2026

VIDEO | Delhi: Morning visuals from Kartavya Path, India Gate areas. Delhi reeled under another day of heat on Thursday, recording its warmest May night in nearly 14 years, with heatwave conditions persisting for the fourth consecutive day in parts of the city.#DelhiNews… pic.twitter.com/1ufVtCCDy5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2026

Another morning walker said, “The heat is increasing continuously. Earlier, we used to go for a run at 6 a.m., but now we have to start at 5 a.m. because by 6 a.m. the conditions become extremely uncomfortable due to the rising temperature.”

The IMD has placed Delhi under an orange alert for the next five days, as temperatures are expected to remain exceptionally high across the city and the surrounding NCR. Several parts of Delhi-NCR have been witnessing intense daytime heat along with unusually warm nights. Delhi Heatwave: City Records First Major Heatstroke Case of Summer As 24-Year-Old Man Collapses During Train Journey, Admitted to RML Hospital.

In view of the worsening weather conditions, the IMD upgraded its warning from a yellow alert to an orange alert on Wednesday. An orange alert issued by the weather department advises residents to remain prepared and take necessary precautions, as severe weather conditions may disrupt daily life. The alert also warns of an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly among children, elderly people, outdoor workers, and individuals suffering from existing medical conditions.

According to the IMD forecast, Delhi’s maximum temperature may touch 46 degrees Celsius on May 22, while daytime temperatures are expected to remain above 43 degrees Celsius throughout the week. The IMD further stated that Delhi, along with Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, is likely to experience severe heatwave conditions accompanied by strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours.

Delhi also recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling at 31.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday. According to IMD data, the last time the city recorded a higher minimum temperature in May was on May 26, 2012, when the minimum temperature stood at 32.5 degrees Celsius.

There appears to be no immediate relief from the sweltering conditions, as the IMD has forecast that the heatwave may continue until at least May 26. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Banda recorded the country’s highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, highlighting the severe heat conditions prevailing across northern India.

The intense heat has also triggered a sharp rise in electricity consumption across Delhi. The national capital’s peak power demand has already crossed 7,700 MW this season, and officials warned that the demand could rise further if the heatwave persists.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heatstroke. Special caution has been advised for children, elderly citizens, and people with pre-existing health conditions.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “poor” category, with AQI levels recorded at Anand Vihar (282), Aya Nagar (240), Bawana (232), Cantonment Area (175), DTU (195), IGI Airport (T3) (212), Narela (253), Okhla Phase-2 (249), Pusa (251), and Sonia Vihar (236).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).