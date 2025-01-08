Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also called NRI Day, is celebrated once every two years in India. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 will be celebrated from January 8–10. The celebration aims to strengthen the engagement of overseas Indians with the Government of India. It also aims to reconnect NRIs with their cultural roots. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas highlights the important role that Indians living abroad play in shaping the country’s identity, its development, and in strengthening the nation’s presence on the global stage. The first Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, or NRI Day, was celebrated on January 9, 2003. It was then celebrated every year; however, after a change in format, it has been celebrated once every two years. Here’s all you need to know about the celebration. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Date, Theme and Venue: When Is NRI Day Observed? From Significance To Live Streaming Details, Here’s All You Need To Know About PBD Convention.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Date

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 will be celebrated from January 8–10.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Venue

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 Theme

The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 is ‘Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.’ The theme emphasises the importance of the Indian diaspora in India’s mission to become a developed nation. It highlights their contribution in several fields and sectors like education, technology, trade, and healthcare.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas History

The first ever Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebration took place on January 9, 2003, with the first PBD Convention. Since then, it was held every year. Since 2015, a biennial format has been adopted, and the day is celebrated once every two years. This allows for more in-depth engagement and discussions with the NRI community.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Significance

The day is very significant as it not only celebrates the Indian diaspora, but it also has a connection to Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned from South Africa to India. He brought with him new ideals and experiences that eventually became the foundation for India’s independence movement. Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India symbolises the profound impact that overseas Indians have in shaping the country’s future. 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha: Bhubaneswar Rolls Out Red Carpet As City of Temples Welcomes NRIs.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is marked by special programmes and felicitations that recognise the exceptional contributions of NRIs in their chosen fields and professions. The day also provides a platform for the Indian diaspora to discuss issues and concerns they face.

