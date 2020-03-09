Holi 2020: DTC Bus Services To Remain Suspended in Delhi-NCR Till 2 PM Tomorrow

DTC bus (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 9: In view of less requirement of buses due to holiday for Holi festival, DTC bus services will be suspended till 2 pm tomorrow in Delhi and National Capital Region or NCR. According to Delhi Transport Corporation, the services will resume on Tuesday evening and buses will ply on select routes as per requirements. "Only 898 buses will be operated in the afternoon as traffic load will be very less," the DTC said. Holi 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Rang Panchami Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes on Holika Dahan.

Besides, metro train services will also not be available till 2:30 pm on Tuesday on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Airport Express Line. In addition, Metro feeder bus services will also not be available on March 10. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines and will continue normally thereafter. Holi 2020 Dates: Mythology, Significance And Celebrations Related to Holika Dahan And Dhulandi.

Most government and private offices will be shut on Tuesday for Holi festival which is celebrated with much fanfare in northern parts of India. Holi is a two-day festival that begins with the Chhoti Holi celebrations and goes on to the more grand and exquisite Rangwali Holi celebration.