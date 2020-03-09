Holi 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Rang Panchami Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes on Holika Dahan

Holi 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Holi 2020! The festival of colours is finally here. Today marks the celebration of Holika Dahan, which is the first day of Holi. The colours and water play will be on March 10. Holika Dahan is the day that signifies the burning of Holika, king Hiranyakashap's sister while trying to punish his son Prahlad. Lord Vishnu saved Prahlad for his dedicated worship to him and this day is celebrated as the victory of good over evil. The celebrations may differ from place to place, but the essence of sending festive wishes remains. If you are looking for Happy Holi wishes in Marathi, you have come to the right place. We have made a beautiful collection of Holi greetings, messages, wishes, Rang Panchami photos, GIFs and SMS. We also give you the latest WhatsApp stickers which you can download and send to your friends and family. Choti Holi 2020 Day and Date: When is Holika Dahan And Dhulandi? Know All About Celebrations Associated With The Festival of Colours.

Holi is one of the most awaited festivals of the year as it signifies the arrival of the spring season. On this day, there are special delicacies and sweets prepared for the day. People gather at Holika Dahan and get rid of all negativity in the holy pyre lit in the night. On this day, we give you the best of Holi messages in Marathi, Holi 2020 messages, wishes and greetings to send on this day. Given below is the nicest collection of Holi wishes in Marathi and images to send your friends and family. How to Make Puran Poli for Holi 2020? Easy Recipe to Prepare Special Traditional Sweet Flatbread (Watch Video).

Holi 2020 marathi wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: रंग प्रेमाचा, रंग स्नेहाचा, रंग नात्यांचा, रंग बंधाचा, रंग हर्षाचा, रंग उल्हासाचा, रंग नव्या उत्सवाचा साजरा करू होळी संगे… होळीच्या आणि रंगपंचमीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Holi 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Jivnachya Watewar Kalyanche Bandh Futun Jatat, Wahun Jate Sahwasache Paani,Tarihi Maitricha Ankur Tag Dharun Rahto, Karan Bhijat Rahtat Tya Aathavani. Happy Holi!

Holi wishes in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Holi Dar Varshi Yete Aani, Sarvana Rangun Jate, Te Rang Nighun Jata Pan, Tumachya Premacha Rang,Tasach Rahto. Happy Holi!

Holi messages in marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: रंगबेरंगी रंगाचा सण हा आला, होळी पेटता उठल्या ज्वाला, दृष्टवृत्तीचा अंत हा झाला, सण आनंदे साजरा केला. होळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!

Holi 2020 messages in Marathi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Chala kheluya rang, saglyansang. Tumha sarvanna Holi ani Rangpanchami chya Hardik Shubhecha.

We hope the above collection of Happy Holi messages and images help you to convey the greetings of this festival of colours. Have a colourful Holi.