Home Ministry Clarifies on Guidelines for Clearance of Dead Bodies and Mortal Remains of Indian Nationals or OCI Cardholders Being Sent From Abroad, Read MHA Statement Here

Coronavirus Outbreak | (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, April 25: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued a clarification regarding clearance in arrival of dead bodies and mortal remains of Indian nationals or Overseas Citizenship of India cardholders transported to India. The MHA said that immigration functions are permitted subject to strict adherence to guidelines issued by Ministries.

In the latest circular, MHA said, "The undersigned is directed to clarify that immigration functions in respect of arrival of mortal remains of Indian nationals/OCI cardholders are permitted subject to strict adherence to guidelines issued by Ministries and Govt. depts related with management of COVID19." Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Intervention to Bring Back Mortal Remains of NRIs Who Died Due to Reasons Other Than COVID-19.

Adding on, it said, "submission of No Objection/ approval/ concurrence from M/o Health & Family Welfare & MEA in this regard. SOP issued by the M/o Health & Family Welfare in this regard must be strictly adhered to. This issues with the approval of the competent authority."

Here's the ANI tweet on MHA's circular:

...and submission of No Objection/ approval/ concurrence from M/o Health & Family Welfare & MEA in this regard. SOP issued by the M/o Health & Family Welfare in this regard must be strictly adhered to: Ministry of Home Affairs (2/2) #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, MHA informed that prohibition on hair salons and barber shops to render services is still applicable until the coronavirus lockdown is in place till May 3. Also, the Home Ministry made it very clear that the government had not issued any order to open any kind of dine-in-restaurants. Earlier, Union government had said that it not given any permission to open liquor shops in any part of the country, and the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products have been banned.