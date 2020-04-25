Salons, Barber Shops And Dine-In Restaurants to Remain Shut During Lockdown, Clarifies MHA After Relaxation Order

A barber shop in India | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI/File)

New Delhi, April 25: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday informed that prohibition on hair salons and barber shops to render services is still applicable until the coronavirus lockdown is in place till May 3. Also, the Home Ministry made it very clear that the government had not issued any order to open any kind of dine-in-restaurants. Earlier, Union government had said that it not given any permission to open liquor shops in any part of the country, and the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products have been banned.

Stating the consolidated revised guidelines clearly, Joint Secretary of Union Home Affairs Punya Salila Srivastava said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Hair salons & barber shops render services. Our order is applicable on shops which deal in sale of items. There is no order to open barber shops & hair salons. There is no order to open liquor shops too." MHA Clarifies on Midnight Order: Sale of Liquor, Tobacco, Cigarettes Remains Banned, E-commerce Companies Allowed to Deliver Essential Items Only, No Relaxation in Hotspots/Containment Zones; Read Full Clarification.

Also, she made it very clear that the government had not issued any order to open any kind of restaurant. She said, "As per the new orders of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) there is no order to open restaurants, no order to open any kind of restaurant."

#WATCH Joint Secy(MHA)clarifies the order on allowing opening of shops. Says "In rural areas,all shops,except those in shopping malls allowed to open. In urban areas,except containment zones,all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops&shops in residential complexes allowed to open" pic.twitter.com/mg0pwMjIjX — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

As per the new orders of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) there is no order to open restaurants, no order to open any kind of restaurant: Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava https://t.co/ZZ8YQkGCHZ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

In the previous clarification, the MHA had said the sale of liquor tobacco, cigarettes, and other items continues to be prohibited amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also, the MHA clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only and those shops declared as containment zones by respective States/UTs, will not open irrespective of being in rural or urban areas.