How a Late-Night 2-Wheeler Ride Turned Deadly for Content Creator Prem Bhati in Kalyan

A routine late-night ride home ended in tragedy for 30-year-old social media content creator Prem Bhati, who died in a motorcycle accident in Kalyan's Mohone area in the early hours of Saturday, June 13. Bhati was reportedly returning home after dropping his wife at her parents' residence when his bike allegedly skidded on a stretch of road covered with loose gravel, leading to a fatal crash.

The incident occurred around 2:30 am and has since sparked concerns over road safety and the condition of roads in the area. Local activists have pointed to alleged negligence in maintaining road surfaces, while civic authorities maintain that safety measures are being implemented during ongoing infrastructure works.

Prem Bhati Dies: What Happened on the Night of the Accident?

According to police and family members, Bhati had left after dropping his wife at her parents' home and was heading back to Mohone. While riding through a stretch of road reportedly covered with loose gravel, he is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle.

The bike skidded, causing Bhati to suffer severe head injuries. Passers-by rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police from Khadakpada Police Station confirmed the incident and said investigations are underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

Who Was Prem Bhati?

Prem Bhati was known locally as a social media content creator who had been building an online presence while also supporting his family's business interests.

Shankar Salve, a family friend, said Bhati was the eldest of two brothers and had married last year. While his family is associated with a salon business in Kalyan, Bhati had increasingly focused on content creation and digital platforms as a career. His sudden death has left family members, friends and followers in shock.

Road Safety Concerns Emerge

The accident has reignited debate over road conditions in parts of Kalyan, particularly areas undergoing civic works.

Local activists claim that complaints regarding loose gravel, damaged road surfaces and unsafe stretches have been raised repeatedly with authorities. They argue that such hazards pose a significant risk to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders during night-time travel.

“We have been reporting about the bad condition of roads several times, but the corporation has failed to heed. We have now demanded action against responsible officials and warned of protests if conditions do not improve,” said Shivaji Patil, a local activist and an auto union functionary.

Responding to concerns raised after the accident, a senior official from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said civic works are underway in several parts of the city. The official stated that precautions are being taken to ensure construction materials do not obstruct roads or create safety risks for commuters.

However, residents and activists have called for stricter monitoring of road work sites and quicker action on complaints related to hazardous road conditions.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident, including the role that road conditions may have played in the crash. As the probe progresses, the tragedy has drawn renewed attention to road safety challenges faced by commuters in rapidly developing urban areas, with local groups urging authorities to address reported hazards before further accidents occur.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).