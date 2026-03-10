Mumbai, March 10: Arun Tupe, a popular Instagram content creator known for his short-form reels and relatable videos, was found dead at his residence in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday, March 10, sending shockwaves through his followers and the local digital creator community.

According to reports, Tupe was discovered unresponsive at his home in the Cidco area after family members became concerned when he did not respond to repeated phone calls. When relatives checked his room, they found him lying unconscious and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival. Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Shakun Group MD Dies After BMW Overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Initial information indicates that the social media creator died due to a sudden heart attack. Police have registered an accidental death case as part of routine procedure while authorities complete the necessary documentation and medical confirmation.

Arun Tupe had built a strong presence on Instagram and YouTube through entertaining reels and locally inspired content that resonated with audiences across Maharashtra. His videos often captured everyday moments, humour and cultural themes, helping him gain thousands of followers and establish a loyal online audience. Agnivesh Agarwal Dies: Mining Tycoon Anil Agarwal's Son Passes Away at 49 After Sudden Cardiac Arrest Following Skiing Accident in US.

News of his sudden death spread quickly across social media platforms, where fans and fellow creators shared tributes and messages of condolence. Many followers expressed disbelief, noting that Tupe had been active on his social media accounts recently.

His passing has also sparked conversations about the pressures faced by digital content creators who constantly work to maintain visibility and engagement online while dealing with demanding schedules and public scrutiny.

Authorities have urged the public not to spread rumours or unverified claims regarding the incident. Further details may emerge as officials complete formal procedures related to the case.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).