Mansi Rajput Death Case: Influencer Found Dead at In-Laws’ Home, Family Alleges Murder Over Car Dowry Demand

A social media influencer was found dead at her in-laws' residence in Lucknow, with her family alleging that she was murdered over dowry demands and her death was staged as a suicide.

Mansi, a resident of Kanpur, had married Sagar Rajput in 2024. According to the FIR, both were active on social media, with Rajput having nearly 8 lakh followers on Instagram. Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI at Former District Judge Giribala Singh’s Residence Recreates Victim’s Final Moments Using Dummy (Watch Videos).

The victim's family alleged that they had given INR 7 lakh in cash along with household items during the marriage. However, they claimed that the groom's family was dissatisfied and continued to demand additional dowry, including a car.

According to the complaint, Mansi was repeatedly subjected to taunts, physical abuse and mental harassment for allegedly bringing insufficient dowry. Her family claimed she had informed them about the alleged torture on multiple occasions, prompting them to travel to Lucknow several times in an attempt to resolve the dispute. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Bhopal Court Sends Former Judge Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh to CBI Custody Till June 2 for Interrogation.

On Saturday, the family was informed that Mansi had died by suicide. However, they alleged that she was killed by her husband and in-laws, who then hanged her body to make it appear as a suicide.

A dowry death case has been registered against six members of the family. The accused include husband Sagar Rajput, father-in-law Rajesh, brother-in-law Anu, sisters-in-law Barkha and Chandni, and paternal aunt-in-law Asha.

Police said Rajput is currently being interrogated in custody, while an investigation into the allegations is underway.

The case has drawn attention amid ongoing national discussions around dowry-related deaths, including the high-profile CBI investigation into the death of model Twisha Sharma in Bhopal. Similar dowry allegations have also surfaced in another recent death case involving a woman named Shweta Singh in Lucknow.

Authorities are awaiting further evidence and post-mortem findings as the probe continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).