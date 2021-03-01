There are many struggles in life that often put us in a place where we think that it is impossible to get through or deal with. Although it can be hard, sometimes having the right mindset, along with the right attitude, can be the secret to achieving success no matter what our past or background.

Take, for instance, serial entrepreneur Austin Adduci. He wasn’t born rich but he had the right mindset and utilized his skills properly so that he can achieve the success that he aspires as a businessman.

Always Looking For Challenges

One of the values in Austin’s entrepreneurial mindset is the need to look for challenges that test his character and how far he’s willing to go just to see it through.

Austin began his career back in 2010 as a real estate agent. But already he has shown that he is more than just a mere real estate agent. Austin had the management skills that allowed him to hold a national real estate company for eight years.

But because he looked for the thrill of something new, Austin would later sell his real estate company and commit to new projects and ventures.

Since then, he has been buying businesses and investing in start-ups in different industries which he finds to have potential.

Being A Versatile Entrepreneur

Another value that has made Austin into the man he is today is versatility. He practices this by not focusing on one industry alone, but rather looking at the different opportunities that can be found in the different industries available.

During the last few years, Austin has allotted a part of his time to engage in day trading silver and gold. Being the disciplined and focused person that he is, Austin easily established his success in this particular area.

But again, his drive to look for a challenge and become a versatile serial entrepreneur has gotten the better of him as he took to investing and buying more businesses that he could get his hands on.

His recent acquisition was the Dtox Day Spa which he has been franchising in Los Angeles.

Austin serves as an example that no matter where you come from or what happened in your past, you can become an even better person someday as long as you have the right mindset and the perseverance to work hard every day to eventually make your dreams come true.

