Mumbai, March 21: Switching jobs in India can complicate retirement planning, particularly when employees move between organisations with different provident fund structures. While transfers within the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are largely streamlined, moving funds from private provident fund trusts to EPFO accounts requires additional steps to ensure continuity of savings and tax benefits.

This issue affects a significant number of salaried workers, as many large companies operate exempted PF trusts outside the EPFO system. Without proper transfer, employees risk fragmented retirement savings or potential tax liabilities if they opt to withdraw funds prematurely. PF Interest: EPFO Members To See Annual Interest Credit of up to INR 46,000, Know How To Check Provident Fund Balance.

PF Transfers from Trusts: Two Key Choices

When leaving a company that manages its own PF trust, employees typically face two options.

They can withdraw the accumulated balance, but this may trigger tax deductions if the total continuous service period is less than five years. In such cases, a 10% tax deducted at source (TDS) may apply.

Alternatively, employees can transfer their PF balance to the EPFO account linked to their new employer. This option helps preserve tax advantages and ensures continuity in pension and service records. EPFO 3.0 Set for Rollout With UPI Withdrawals and User-Friendly PF Services.

Dual Process for PF and Pension Transfer

Experts highlight that transferring funds from a trust involves a two-step process.

First, employees must initiate the provident fund transfer through the trust’s internal system. Second, they must separately ensure that the pension component is transferred via the EPFO portal.

This distinction is important because PF accumulations and pension service records are handled differently within the system. Missing either step can lead to incomplete transfers.

Step-by-Step Transfer Process

To begin, employees must activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and log in to the EPFO Unified Portal.

Under the “Online Services” section, they should select the “One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)” option and verify employment details. After selecting the appropriate employer for attestation, an OTP-based verification completes the online submission.

Once submitted, the system generates two versions of Form 13.

One version is processed digitally for pension transfer, while the other must be downloaded, signed, and physically submitted to the previous employer’s PF trust.

Role of Annexure K in the Transfer

After receiving the physical Form 13, the trust verifies the employee’s balance and initiates the transfer.

It then issues “Annexure K,” a key document detailing total contributions, accrued interest, and service history. This document is uploaded to the EPFO portal, and funds are transferred to the relevant EPFO office through banking channels.

Experts note that variations in trust procedures can sometimes lead to delays or rejections, making careful documentation essential.

Common Errors and Best Practices

Employees are advised to ensure that all Know Your Customer (KYC) details—such as name, date of birth, PAN, and bank account information—are accurate and updated.

They should also retain copies of submitted forms and acknowledgements, and regularly track the status of their transfer request through the EPFO portal.

Seeking professional guidance may help in cases where transfer requests are rejected or delayed.

Merging Multiple PF Accounts

For employees with multiple EPF accounts from different jobs, the EPFO provides an option to consolidate them.

By logging into the portal and selecting “One Member – One EPF Account,” users can authenticate via OTP and submit details of previous accounts to merge them into a single UAN-linked account.

This consolidation helps simplify account management and ensures uninterrupted accumulation of retirement benefits.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).