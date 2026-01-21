Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 21: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has commenced the process of crediting annual interest into the accounts of over six crore subscribers for the financial year 2024-25. With the interest rate currently set at 8.25 per cent, many high-balance subscribers are seeing significant accumulations; for instance, a member with a running balance of approximately INR 5.6 lakh would see an annual interest credit of roughly INR 46,000. As the state-run fund manager automates these updates, officials have urged members to utilise digital platforms to verify their updated passbooks.

The EPFO calculates interest on a monthly running balance but credits it annually. The current rate of 8.25 per cent is one of the highest among fixed-income instruments in India. UPI-Based Withdrawals for PF: EPFO Members Can Withdraw Provident Fund Through UPI by April; Check Details.

For a subscriber to receive an interest amount of INR 46,000, their average monthly balance throughout the fiscal year would need to be approximately INR 5,57,000. While the crediting process is centralised, the reflecting of these amounts in individual passbooks often happens in a phased manner across different regional offices.

How To Check Your EPF Balance and Interest

Subscribers can verify if their interest has been credited using four primary digital methods. These services require a registered Universal Account Number (UAN).

The EPFO Unified Portal Members can visit the official EPF India website and navigate to the 'e-Passbook' section. After logging in with a UAN and password, the passbook will display a line item specifically labelled "Interest Updated" for the relevant financial year.

The UMANG App For mobile users, the government’s UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app offers a "View Passbook" feature. This is often the fastest way to check the "INR 46,000" or equivalent interest credit while on the go.

SMS and Missed Call services subscribers can send an SMS to 7738299899 with the text "EPFOHO UAN ENG" (for English). Alternatively, giving a missed call to 011-22901406 from a registered mobile number will trigger an automated SMS containing the last contribution and total balance details.

What to Do if Interest Is Not Reflected

The EPFO has clarified that the "missing" interest in a digital passbook does not mean a loss of earnings. The delay is typically due to a software transition or a pending update at the regional server level. If the interest remains uncredited after the nationwide rollout is complete, members are advised to lodge a formal grievance via the EPFiGMS portal. EPFO, India Post Roll Out Free Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service for EPS Pensioners: How to Book Slot.

The 8.25 Per Cent nterest Benchmark

The Finance Ministry approved the 8.25 per cent interest rate following a recommendation from the Central Board of Trustees (CBT). This rate remains a critical benchmark for retirement savings in India, consistently outperforming the inflation rate and most bank fixed deposits, making the timely monitoring of interest credits a priority for the country’s salaried workforce.

