EPFO Plans EPS Pension Hike Above INR 1,000: Who Could Benefit and How It May Impact Subscribers

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is reportedly evaluating a proposal to raise the minimum monthly pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95), currently fixed at INR 1,000. The move, under consideration by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, aims to provide relief to millions of pensioners who have long argued that the existing amount is inadequate amid rising living costs.

Under the present framework, employees who have contributed to EPS for at least 10 years become eligible for a monthly pension after retirement. However, due to lower wages or shorter service durations, many subscribers receive pensions that fall below sustainable levels, prompting the government to top up payouts to the INR 1,000 minimum. EPFO New Rules 2026: Key Changes for PF Subscribers.

A proposed increase in the minimum pension is expected to significantly benefit low-income earners and retirees with limited service records. For example, if the minimum pension is raised to INR 1,500, individuals with moderate salary levels and shorter tenures could see an immediate increase in their monthly income. A more substantial hike, such as up to INR 3,000, would extend benefits to a wider section of EPS subscribers, including those who contributed near the wage ceiling of INR 15,000 but did not accumulate long service periods.

The EPS pension is calculated using a fixed formula based on average salary over the last 60 months and total years of service. Subscribers who complete 20 years or more receive an additional two-year service bonus, which increases their final pension amount. How EPFO 3.0 Will Change PF Access for Salaried Employees.

The demand for revising the minimum pension has been longstanding, with labour unions consistently pushing for an upward revision to match inflation and rising household expenses. While a final decision is yet to be announced, the proposal is currently under review, with authorities assessing its financial implications and long-term sustainability.

If approved, the revision could mark a significant step toward strengthening social security for retirees across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).