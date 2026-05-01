EPFO New Rules 2026: Key Changes for PF Subscribers

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The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has introduced key updates aimed at simplifying compliance and improving access for subscribers. These changes, aligned with the rollout of the Income Tax Act 2025, include a new unified form for TDS exemption, a proposed digital portal to trace old PF accounts, and ongoing discussions around a pension hike under EPS-95.

Form 121 Replaces Forms 15G and 15H

From April 1, EPFO has replaced Forms 15G and 15H with a single consolidated Form 121. This new self-declaration form allows eligible individuals to claim exemption from tax deducted at source (TDS) on EPF withdrawals, interest, and dividend income. How EPFO 3.0 Will Change PF Access for Salaried Employees.

Earlier, taxpayers had to choose between Form 15G (below 60 years) and Form 15H (senior citizens). With Form 121, the process is now streamlined into a single submission, eliminating age-based distinctions. By submitting this form, individuals declare that their total annual income is below the taxable limit, ensuring no TDS is deducted. EPFO Big Update: Minimum Pension May Jump to INR 7,500, ATM Withdrawals and Faster Claims on the Way.

E-PRAAPTI Portal to Track Old PF Accounts

As part of its digital push, EPFO is planning to launch a new platform called E-PRAAPTI (EPF Aadhaar-Based Access Portal for Tracking Inoperative Accounts). The portal aims to help users trace and reactivate old or inactive PF accounts using Aadhaar authentication.

Announced by Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the platform will allow users to access legacy accounts, update details, and link them to their Universal Account Number (UAN) without employer involvement. Initially, the portal will function using member ID details and may later expand to assist users who do not have access to such information.

EPS Pension Hike Under Consideration

The government is also reportedly reviewing a proposal to increase the minimum pension under the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995, which is currently set at INR 1000 per month. Labour unions have been demanding a hike to INR 7500, citing rising living costs.

While no official announcement has been made yet, discussions are ongoing within the Ministry of Labour and Employment. A parliamentary panel has also recommended revising the pension amount to strengthen social security for retirees.

What It Means for EPF Subscribers

These changes reflect EPFO’s focus on digitization, transparency, and ease of compliance. From simplified TDS exemption through Form 121 to easier access to dormant accounts via E-PRAAPTI, subscribers can expect more streamlined services. Meanwhile, any decision on the EPS pension hike could have a significant impact on millions of pensioners across India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).