Ahmedabad, November 20: A huge crowd was seen in markets on Friday ahead of curfew starting in Ahmedabad. The restrictions will remain in place till Monday. The number of coronavirus cases witnessed a major spike in Ahmedabad, following post-Diwali. The authorities, therefore, announced a "complete curfew" from 9 pm on November 20 till November 23.

A shop owner said, "Everybody was following norms. Due to Diwali, rush got out of hand and people weren't able to maintain social distancing." Gujarat Govt Imposes 'Complete Curfew' in Ahmedabad From 9 PM Tomorrow Till 6 AM on November 23; Milk and Medicine Stores Exempted.

A set of strict restrictions would come into place, with all shops ordered to remain closed. Only milk and medicine stores will be exempted, said an order issued by the Gujarat government.

Crowds seen in Markets ahead of Curfew in Ahmedabad, View pics

Ahmedabad: Crowds seen in markets ahead of curfew starting 9 pm tonight; restrictions to remain in place till Monday. "Everybody was following norms. Due to Diwali, rush got out of hand & people weren't able to maintain social distancing," says a shop owner.#Gujarat #COVID19 https://t.co/me0Lc53B3Y pic.twitter.com/RkbJNVoAOT — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Notably, during the Diwali festival days, Gujarat and Ahmedabad city reported a sharp surge in cases. As many as 11,312 cases were reported in the State, while Ahmedabad reported 1,988 cases in the past ten days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).