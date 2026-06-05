‘Humiliated Time and Again’: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy Resigns 2 Days After Taking Oath Over Portfolio Row (Watch Video)

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka minister R Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the state cabinet on Friday, just two days after taking oath, alleging that he had been “humiliated time and again” over the allocation of portfolios in the newly formed government.

The dramatic development comes while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Bengaluru and has once again brought internal differences within the Karnataka Congress into the spotlight. DK Shivakumar Net Worth, Political Career and Family Details.

Announcing his decision, Reddy said he was deeply disappointed after not being given the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which he claimed had been promised to him earlier. According to Reddy, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had assured him in 2023 that he would be entrusted with the department once Shivakumar assumed the chief minister's post after two and a half years.

Karnataka Minister R Ramalinga Reddy Resigns

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Ramalinga Reddy resigns as Karnataka Minister, says, "I am still in the Congress party; I have not resigned from the party. I have been in the Congress party for the past 53 years. I have handled several responsibilities within the party.I have served as a… pic.twitter.com/5SnASNSpJl — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026

“DK Shivakumar has done a U-turn. I have been humiliated time and again and cannot take it anymore,” Reddy said while confirming his resignation from the ministerial post. DK Shivakumar Takes the Helm As Karnataka CM, Makes Bold Start With Free Bus Passes for Students.

Despite stepping down, the veteran leader clarified that he would remain with the Congress party and continue serving as an MLA. “I have been in the Congress for 53 years. I will continue in Congress. I am not angry, only disappointed,” he stated.

Reddy also said he would not personally hand over the resignation letter to the chief minister and would instead send it through his personal secretary to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The portfolio allocation had reportedly become a contentious issue within the cabinet. While Krishna Byre Gowda was assigned the Bengaluru Development portfolio, Reddy was allocated the Water Resources department, a decision that appears to have triggered the resignation.

The Karnataka cabinet portfolios include DK Shivakumar handling Finance and Information & Public Relations, G Parameshwara overseeing Revenue and Youth Services, Priyank Kharge managing Home and IT/BT, and Yathindra heading Urban Development and Backward Classes.

Reddy’s resignation has intensified speculation about internal negotiations and dissatisfaction over portfolio distribution within the Congress-led government in Karnataka.

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