Hyderabad Latest News on June 8th, 2026: CM Launches Projects, Metro Row & School Reopening

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is buzzing with significant developments today, as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated key infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing urban connectivity. The city also grapples with a political dispute over the Hyderabad Metro expansion, while educational institutions prepare for a revised reopening schedule. Residents are also welcoming the onset of the monsoon, bringing relief from the summer heat.

Top Stories

CM Lays Foundation for Key Infrastructure Projects Across Hyderabad

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid foundation stones for multiple infrastructure projects in Hyderabad, including a flyover and underpasses at Miyapur X road-Allwyn X road, a CMC office, and an alternate road around the AOC Centre and MMC office in Uppal Bhagayath. The projects in Uppal Bhagayath alone are valued at ₹1,511 crore, signaling a significant push for urban development.

CM Accuses Union Minister of Stalling Hyderabad Metro Expansion

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused a Union Minister, G. Kishan Reddy, of deliberately obstructing the approval process for the expansion of the Hyderabad Metro. The Chief Minister reportedly mentioned the Union Minister's name multiple times, alleging political interference in crucial development projects for the city's public transport.

Telangana Schools to Reopen on June 15 After Extended Holidays

The Telangana School Education Department has revised the reopening date for schools across Hyderabad and other districts. Instead of the previously announced June 12, schools will now reopen on June 15 for the 2026-27 academic year, effectively extending the summer holidays. This decision aims to provide students and faculty with additional respite.

Politics & Governance

BRS Leader Harish Rao Alleges Compromise on Telangana Water Rights

BRS leader Harish Rao criticized the Congress government, alleging it is compromising Telangana's water rights. He called for a protest in Delhi against the Polavaram-Cauvery river linking project, asserting that such inter-state projects could adversely affect Telangana's crucial water share and agricultural interests.

Realtors Protest at Chief Minister's Meeting in Hyderabad

A group of realtors staged a protest during the Chief Minister's meeting in Hyderabad, reportedly voicing their concerns over various issues affecting the real estate sector. The specific demands and grievances raised during the protest were not immediately detailed.

Six Arrested for Allegedly Displaying Objectionable Banners Against BJP

Hyderabad police reportedly arrested six individuals for allegedly putting up objectionable banners targeting the BJP. The arrests were made following complaints regarding the content of the banners, with further investigation underway into the matter.

Civic & Urban Development

Telangana Government Moves to Shield 'Future City' Project

The Telangana government is reportedly taking steps to safeguard its ambitious 'Future City' project. While details of the protective measures were not fully disclosed, the move indicates the administration's commitment to ensuring the project's smooth progress and completion.

Ambedkar Bhavan to be Transformed into Knowledge Centre

The Telangana government plans to transform Ambedkar Bhavan into a knowledge centre, aiming to promote education and intellectual discourse. This initiative is expected to provide a valuable resource for students and researchers, honoring Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's legacy.

Hyderabad to Launch CURE-1 App for Unified Digital Payments

Hyderabad is set to launch the CURE-1 App, a new platform designed to facilitate unified digital payments for various civic services. The app aims to streamline transactions and enhance convenience for residents across the city, promoting a more digitized urban environment.

Hyderabad Police Conducts 'Operation Kavach' Checks

Hyderabad Police conducted extensive checks on lodges and hotels across the city as part of 'Operation Kavach'. This ongoing initiative aims to enhance safety and security, deter criminal activities, and maintain law and order in public accommodation establishments.

Over 700 Booked for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad and Cyberabad

More than 700 individuals were booked for drunk driving across Hyderabad and Cyberabad in recent enforcement drives. The police continue to intensify their efforts against impaired driving to ensure road safety and reduce accidents in the twin cities.

Rewa-Hyderabad Express Approved, Benefiting Commuters

The Rewa-Hyderabad Express train service has received official approval, promising direct connectivity and significant benefits for passengers. This new route is expected to particularly aid commuters from Itarsi and Narmadapuram, enhancing rail travel options to Hyderabad.

Health & Education

Telangana Fertility Rate Drops to 1.7

Telangana's fertility rate has reportedly fallen to 1.7, indicating a significant demographic shift in the state. This figure is below the replacement level, suggesting potential long-term implications for population growth and social planning.

TIMS Sanathnagar and 145 Polyclinics Set for Launch

Telangana is preparing for the launch of TIMS Sanathnagar and 145 new polyclinics, significantly bolstering the state's healthcare infrastructure. These new facilities aim to improve access to medical services for citizens across various regions.

AI and VR Revolutionizing Brain Tumour Surgeries in Hyderabad

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies are reportedly transforming brain tumour surgeries in Hyderabad. These advanced tools are enhancing precision, improving surgical outcomes, and offering new possibilities for complex medical procedures in the city's hospitals.

Government Likely to Relaunch Breakfast Scheme in Hyderabad Schools

The Telangana government is reportedly considering relaunching a breakfast scheme in Hyderabad schools. This initiative aims to provide nutritious meals to students, addressing food security and potentially improving attendance and academic performance.

School Transport Charges Rise Amid Fuel Price Hike

School transport charges in Hyderabad have reportedly increased, primarily attributed to recent hikes in fuel prices. Parents are facing higher costs for their children's commute, adding to household expenses and prompting discussions among school authorities and transport providers.

Crime & Safety

Housewife Allegedly Murdered in Bahadurpura, Husband Accused

A 28-year-old housewife was reportedly found dead in her home in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, with police launching a manhunt. The husband is allegedly accused of stabbing her to death, prompting an investigation into the incident. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect.

Hyderabad Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia, Family Seeks Repatriation

A man from Hyderabad was reportedly shot dead in Philadelphia, USA, prompting his family to seek assistance from the Indian government to repatriate his body. US police have announced a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the killing, as investigations continue.

Man Booked for Cheating and Blackmailing Woman

Hyderabad police have reportedly booked a man for allegedly cheating and blackmailing a woman. The case involves serious allegations, and authorities are investigating the matter to ascertain the facts and take appropriate legal action.

IPS Officer Busts Sex Racket in Hyderabad Pub

IPS officer Riti Raj reportedly led an undercover operation that successfully busted a sex racket operating in a Hyderabad pub. The swift action by the police resulted in arrests and highlights ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal activities in the city.

Hyderabad Police Arrest Rape Accused in Lakhimpur Kheri

Hyderabad police, acting under the POCSO Act, reportedly arrested a rape accused in Lakhimpur Kheri. The individual was subsequently sent to jail. This inter-state operation demonstrates the police's commitment to pursuing justice across jurisdictions.

Culture & Events

Thousands Gather for Annual Fish Prasadam Distribution

Thousands of devotees gathered at Hyderabad's Nampally Exhibition Grounds for the annual 'fish prasadam' distribution. The event, a traditional practice believed to offer relief for respiratory ailments, saw massive crowds participate, highlighting its cultural significance in the region.

Justice P.S. Narayana Honours Young Athletes at Summer Camp

Justice P.S. Narayana honored young athletes participating in a summer camp in Hyderabad. The event celebrated the dedication and talent of emerging sports personalities, encouraging their continued development in various disciplines.

"Paper Sweet" Gains Popularity in Hyderabad for Unique Texture

A unique confection known as "Paper Sweet" is gaining significant popularity in Hyderabad. This dessert, characterized by its paper-thin appearance and melt-in-the-mouth texture, has captivated locals and visitors alike, becoming a trending culinary delight.

Weather & Outlook

Moderate Drizzle Expected in Hyderabad, High Near 34°C

Hyderabad is expected to experience moderate drizzle today, with the temperature ranging between 25°C and 34°C. The current clear sky at 33.8°C will give way to these showers, bringing a welcome change and further relief from the heat as the monsoon officially arrives in the region.

Weather: Clear sky — 33.8°C. Today: Moderate drizzle, 25°C – 34°C.

Hyderabad Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day's events highlight Hyderabad's ongoing growth and the dynamic political landscape shaping its future. With new health initiatives and continued infrastructure development, the city looks towards further progress, while the police remain vigilant on civic safety. The arrival of the monsoon marks a seasonal shift, influencing daily life and agricultural prospects across the region.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).