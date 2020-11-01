Hyderabad, November 1: A man, on Sunday, tried to set himself on fire outside the BJP office in Hyderabad. According to a tweet by ANI, a man tried to self-immolate in front of office today, reportedly to mark protest against government for not providing any relief after crop was damaged due to rainfall. The man belonged to the Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. Mathura: Man Tries to Immolate Self in Front of Police Outpost.

A preliminary probe was launched by the police after the incident came to light. An official privy to the case said the person who attempted self-immolation is currently undergoing treatment. "He was immediately shifted to hospital. Probe on," the police personnel was reported as saying by ANI. Telangana: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Near Legislative Assembly Over Disappointment With State Policies.

Read the Tweet by ANI Here :

Hyderabad: A man from Ranga Reddy District tried to self-immolate in front of BJP office today, reportedly to mark protest against govt for not providing any relief after crop damage due to rainfall. Police say, "He was immediately shifted to hospital. Probe on." — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2020

A similar incident happened in Hyderabad on September 10, when a 57-year-old security guard attempted self immolation and suffered 30 per cent burns. He was rescued by policemen present near the Telangana Assembly and sent to Osmania General Hospital. Police had said that both the man and his wife were employed but they were in financial difficulties for quite some time.

