The long-standing speculation surrounding Telugu cinema’s most prominent "rumored" couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, has reached a fever pitch. According to the latest reports and a viral wedding invitation, the duo is set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in the historic city of Udaipur. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Invitation Box: What’s Inside! (Watch Video)

Couple Enforces No-Phone Rule

In a move to prioritise privacy, the couple has reportedly enforced a strict "no-media" and "no-phone" policy for their wedding festivities. The ceremony is expected to be a deeply intimate affair, restricted to immediate family and a handful of close friends, away from the glare of cameras and industry colleagues.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna To Wed in Intimate Ceremony

The upcoming nuptials, scheduled for next Thursday, will reportedly take place at one of Udaipur’s luxury heritage properties. The choice of venue aligns with the couple's desire for an understated and traditional celebration. The viral invitation, which features the signatures of both actors, reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.” The note emphasises the beginning of a "new chapter" and expresses their wish to celebrate exclusively with those who have been an integral part of their personal journeys. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Invitation Card Leaked? Feb 26 Intimate Ceremony To Be Followed by Grand Reception on THIS Date.

Strict Privacy and ‘No-Phone’ Policy

To ensure that no candid moments leak onto social media, the couple has implemented measures similar to those seen at high-profile Bollywood weddings. Sources indicate that guests will be requested to refrain from using mobile phones during the rituals. Additionally, the official photography and event management teams have reportedly signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs). The couple’s commitment to privacy was further highlighted by reports that they recently declined a lucrative INR 60 crore (600 million rupee) offer from a major OTT platform for exclusive streaming rights to their wedding footage.

Hyderabad Reception on March 4

While the wedding itself remains off-limits to the press, the couple plans to engage with their fans and the media shortly after the rituals conclude. A special press meet is being arranged in Hyderabad, where the newlyweds are expected to officially greet the media and share a selection of their wedding photographs. A grand reception is scheduled for March 4, 2026, at the Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This event is expected to be the primary celebration for the film fraternity and extended industry colleagues. The reception invite states, “We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our wedding reception. Wednesday, 04 March 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards. Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).” Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence on Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Rumours As Paps Wish Her ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ at Mumbai Airport (Watch Video)

Pre-Wedding Buzz

Though both actors have maintained a guarded silence, the signs of a celebration are becoming increasingly visible. Visuals of Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad residence decorated with strings of lights and marigolds have recently gone viral. Furthermore, glimpses of a premium invitation box have surfaced online. The box reportedly contains personalized gifts, including a signature perfume from Rashmika’s brand Dear Diary, a "Rowdy" T-shirt from Vijay’s fashion line, and traditional sweets blending their professional brands with their personal union.

