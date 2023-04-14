Hyderabad, April 14: Thunderstorms hit parts of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts in Telangana on Friday. Isolated places also witnessed hailstorms. Several parts of Hyderabad and outskirts received moderate rains since early morning. Citizens woke up to thunderstorms and lightning.

Downpour inundated some low-lying areas. Water accumulation on few roads affected the movement of traffic Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet districts received light to moderate rain/thunderstorm and hail accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, said Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. Mumbai Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Says More Unseasonal Rainfall Likely Today and Tomorrow, Slight Dip in Temperature Expected.

The heavy rains provided relief to people from sweltering heat. Hyderabad and other parts of the state had recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius on Thursday. The weather had changed since Thursday morning. A few areas had received the rains on Thursday night.

Heavy Rainfall and Lightning in Hyderabad:

Northern parts of Hyderabad received rainfall with thunderstorms on Friday morning. Areas like Khairatabad, Gachibowli, Jubilee hills, Tank Bund, Himayath Nagar, Osmania University, Basheerbagh, Secunderabad Begumpet, Rasoolpura, Karkhana, Panjagutta, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Moosapet, Balanagar, Chintal, Jeedimetla, Malkajgiri, ECIL and Neredmet saw the unexpected rains. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

According to the met office, parts of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts received one centimeter to three centimeter rainfall. It has forecast more rains with thunderstorms in parts of Telangana over the next three days.

