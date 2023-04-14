Mumbai, April 14: Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rain with lightning and thunderstorm in most parts of the city early Thursday morning, bringing some respite from the hot and humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a chance of more light to moderate showers for Mumbai in coming days. The weather department said that rain or thundershowers would occur towards afternoon or evening on Friday and Saturday.

Mumbai's temperature is 29.4°C while the humidity was 71% on Friday morning.The IMD said that the city would see rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening on Friday and Saturday. While some parts of the state have been given a yellow alert till Sunday (moderate rainfall with thunderstorms). Mumbai Rains: City Records 14.8 mm Rainfall, Highest Precipitation So Far in April 2023, Says IMD.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 24°C, the weather department said expecting slight dip in temperature during the weekend. Mumbai Rains: Lightning and Thunderstorms in Some Parts of City, Mumbaikars Share Pics and Videos of Unseasonal Rainfall.

As per the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Santacruz, the city will see partly cloudy skies over the next week. Maximum temperature will hover between 34-35 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will remain between 24-25 degrees Celsius. The IMD also said that for the next two days, along with the lightning, light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is also very likely to occur over most parts of the state.

Weather officials said the reason behind the unseasonal rain in Mumbai are favourable winds that encourage cloud formation. In its forecast for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has forecast light rain on Friday and Saturday.

This year, Mumbai had also recorded the rainiest March with 16.6mm of rainfall recorded by the Santacruz observatory on March 20-21.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is in moderate category in Mumbai with a reading of 108. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities.

