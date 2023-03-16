Hyderabad, March 16: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife and their 43 day old baby son at Abdullapurmet following a heated argument between the couple on Wednesday. The accused, Y Dhanaraj, first attacked his wife with a beer bottle and axe before pushing the baby boy into a water sump in the house.

According to a report in TOI, the accused and his wife, identified as Lavanya, both work as labourers and were married four years ago. Dhanaraj brought his wife from her native place to their residence at Abdullapurmet on Tuesday night post her delivery at her parent’s house. On Wednesday early hours, some argument started between the couple leading to the crime. Pune Shocker: Techie Smothers Wife, Eight-Year-Old Son With Plastic Bags and Commits Suicide at Their Home in Aundh.

The Abdullapurmet police on knowing about it came to the house and shifted the bodies to the Osmania Hospital mortuary.

Cops said that the double murder took place around 1.30pm at Anajpur village. Soon afterwards, locals handed Dhanaraj over to the police, who took him into custody. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fearing Getting Killed Over Illicit Relationship, ‘Drunk’ Airforce Sergeant Shoots Friend Dead in Unnao.

Upon interrogation, Dhanaraj said to the cops that he was annoyed with his wife who allegedly kept claiming that the 43-day-old Kriyansh is not his biological son. Her frequent provocation triggered him which led to him killing his wife and the son.

Lavanya’s family members alleged that she was harassed for additional dowry and hence, cops have booked him for dowry death.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway.

