Kanpur, March 15: In a shocking incident, a man employed with Indian Air Force allegedly killed his friend after suspecting that the deceased knew of his illicit relationship with his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The accused was also fearing that the deceased would get him killed over this. The incident took place on Tuesday night.

According to a report published in India Today, the accused, identified as Mudit, an Airforce sergeant, shot dead his friend named Gaurav, a doctor, after the latter discovered that his wife was in an extramarital relationship with the accused. As per the reports, the deceased on Tuesday went to meet Mudit in Ahirwan over this. However, even after a few hours he did not return that is when his wife started searching for him. Mumbai: Man Kills Elder Brother Over Suspicion of Having 'Extramarital and Illicit Affair' With His Wife in Ulhasnagar; Arrested.

Unable to find him, Gaurav's wife approached Chakeri police station with her maternal uncle Ravendra Pratap and registered a missing case on Tuesday night. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the cops picked up Mudit for questioning. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the deceased came to know of his illicit relationship with his wife. Tamil Nadu: Woman Spikes Husband's Liquor With Poison in Maduranthagam For Opposing Her Illicit Affair; Held After Hubby, His Friend Die.

As per the report, the accused told the police that he took the man to his official residence and both of them started drinking alcohol together. After some time, the accused shot the doctor in a drunken state. He told police that he first opened fire at the doctor and attacked his head and chest with heavy objects. Reportedly, the accused left the man to die on the road and fled the spot.

