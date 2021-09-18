Hyderabad, September 18: A horrific incident has come to light from Hyderabad where a man allegedly killed his infant son by slitting his throat, killing him on the spot. Reports inform that the father allegedly killed his two-year-old son at their residence. According to a report by TOI, the gruesome incident took place in Prashanth Nagar, Langar Houz on Friday. The man allegedly took his son to the first floor and slit his throat there. Based on the details given by the family, police reached the spot and a case was registered. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Stabs Father-in-Law to Death With Sharp Knife After Tiff With Wife in Miyapur.

As per details by the cops, the man committed the crime and left the house before the boy's mother and other family members noticed it. The accused has been identified as Haseeb. Langar Houz Inspector K Srinivas was quoted in the report saying that the accused is on the run and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

Police said that the accused is unemployed and has been suffering from health issues for the last few months. Giving details about the incident, the cops said that the man got his hands on a kitchen knife and took the son along with him. Suspecting that the man would do something, his wife followed them but it was too late. The boy was shifted to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

