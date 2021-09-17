Hyderabad, September 17: A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light from Hyderabad where a minor girl was taken to an under-construction site and raped there by a youth. Reports inform that the nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old youth in Old City’s Mangalhat area. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday while her parents were away from home. The incident came to light after the victim's mother lodged a complaint. Soon after, police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

The cops were successful in arresting the accused of committing the heinous crime. As per details by the cops, a close look at the CCTV camera footage showed the accused and the girl walking alone near her house. Seeing no one around, he took advantage of the situation and raped her, police said. The accused, who is from the same locality, took the girl to an under-construction site where he forced himself on her. Kolkata Man Assaults 8-Year-Old Girl, Threatens To Kill Her if She Disclosed Incident to Her Family; Held Under POCSO Act.

ACP, Goshamahal, M Narender Reddy was quoted in the report saying that the accused sexually assaulted the girl and when she raised an alarm, he fled from the spot. The girl was sent for a medical examination. Based on the doctor’s opinion, a rape case was registered.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2021 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).