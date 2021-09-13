Hyderabad, September 13: A shocking murder incident has come to light from Hyderabad after a man allegedly killed his father-in-law after a heated argument with his wife. Reports inform that the dispute between the couple led the accused to kill his father-in-law at Aditya Nagar in Miyapur on Sunday. According to a report by TOI, Police said that the victim, identified as 45-year-old Shaik Hafeez died on the spot at the residence of the accused Mohammed Omar.

As per details available, the accused had married the victim’s daughter and the couple has three children. The couple often had marital disputes following which the wife decided to stay with her parents. Of the three kids, one son was in Omar’s custody, whereas the other two children were with their mother. Hyderabad Shocker: Six-Year-Old Raped, Killed by Neighbour; Body Found Wrapped in Bedsheet in Murderer’s House.

The murder took place at the house of the accused. Giving details about the incident, the TOI report stated that the mother was demanding custody of their third child for which the accused asked Hafeez to come and take the child. When the victim went to his son-in-law’s house, he was attacked by the accused with a knife on his neck, thus killing him on the spot.

