Hyderabad, January 19: In a shocking incident from Hyderabad, a 10-year-old boy was set on fire by his father as he was reportedly not doing well in his studies. According to a Times of India report, the incident took place in Hyderabad.

According to a Times Now report, the victim, who is a student of class 6, suffered 60 percent burn injuries and is said to be in critical condition. Maharashtra: Roadside Hotel in Nagpur Set on Fire by Two Drunk Men After Owner Refuses to Serve Chicken; Case Registered.

On the night of the incident, the boy's father Balu sent him to get beedis from a nearby shop. After the boy returned late, the man started beating his son for coming late and said he was not good in his studies. In a fit of rage, he even pushed in wife, who tried to intervene and save her son.

The father then picked up a can and poured oil on the boy. He lit his beedi and threw the match stick on the boy setting him on fire. The boy ran out of the house and fell into the ditch.

