Nagpur, January 11: In a shocking incident, two men allegedly set a roadside hotel on fire in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district after its owner refused to serve them chicken. The incident took place on early hours of Sunday. Both the accused were reported to be in an inebriated condition. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Family of Six Set on Fire While Sleeping by Unidentified Miscreants in Meerut.

They were arrested by the Nagpur police. The accused have been identified as 29-year-old Shankar Tayde and 19-year-old Sagar Patel. According to reports, they visited the hotel in Beltarodi area and asked for chicken around 1 am and ordered chicken. Mumbai Man Allegedly Sets Fire to Girlfriend's House After Her Mother Refuses Their Alliance, Arrested.

As the hotel owner expressed his inability to oblige, they set the hotel ablaze. Nobody sustained injuries in the incident. Police have registered a case in the matter.

In a similar incident in 2018, a lawyer opened fire at a hotel in Kelambakkam near Mamallapuram after he was served veg-food instead of non-veg. Three bullets were fired by the lawyer, but no one was injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

