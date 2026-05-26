Hyderabad: Stray Dog Spotted Inside Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Passenger Lounge; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video capturing a stray dog roaming inside a passenger lounge at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, Telangana, has generated substantial criticism on social media, prompting public concerns regarding airport hygiene and security protocols. The footage, filmed by travellers and widely shared across online platforms, has led netizens to question how an animal managed to bypass security barriers to enter a restricted terminal zone. In the video, the stray dog is seen climbing onto a restaurant table and eating leftover food.

In response to the incident, airport management clarified that the breach was an isolated event. Officials confirmed that comprehensive stray animal and wildlife control protocols have been reinforced across the terminal and surrounding infrastructure. IndiGo Flight Attendant Viral Video: Crew Member Madhavi Chiguru Uses Nail Glue To Fix Passenger’s Broken Glasses on Kolkata-Hyderabad Flight.

Viral Video Shows Stray Dog Inside Hyderabad Airport

Dog Eating on Table at Shamshabad Airport Conditions at #Shamshabad #Hyderabad International Airport have been exposed. Passengers were shocked to see a dog climbing onto a restaurant table and eating leftover food. This has sparked severe criticism over cleanliness at an… pic.twitter.com/zMK76CliZ4 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) May 26, 2026

Coordination and Local Enforcement Drives at the Airport

To manage the issue, the airport's operational team is working alongside local municipal authorities to clear the area of unauthorised animals. "As part of strengthened wildlife management measures, we are working in close coordination with GHMC [Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation], the designated authority for stray dog control. GHMC teams conduct regular drives within the airport premises, and 21 stray dogs have been addressed since January 2026," airport authorities stated in an official release.

Waste Control and Heightened Vigilance

Beyond active removal drives, authorities are targeting potential attractants by tightening housekeeping guidelines. Strict waste management protocols have been reinforced for all commercial service providers and food outlets operating throughout the terminal. This includes the mandatory disposal of food waste in securely covered bins to avoid drawing animals into the facility. "In parallel, on-ground staff have been comprehensively sensitised to maintain heightened vigilance and proactively implement preventive measures to ensure such occurrences are effectively mitigated," the statement added. Hyderabad Car Stunt Video: Cyberabad Police Arrest Man for Driving Luxury Car at Over 200 Kmph on ORR, Posting Viral Instagram Reels.

The incident has resurfaced broader discussions regarding urban stray dog populations and infrastructure maintenance at high-security transport hubs in India. The Apex Court and regional bodies have increasingly focused on the management of municipal stray populations around vital public spaces, balancing public safety demands with regulated animal welfare frameworks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).