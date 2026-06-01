Hyderabad Weather Forecast June 2, 2026: Mostly Clear Skies Expected With Slight Rain Chance

Hyderabad residents can anticipate a predominantly clear and warm day tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, as the city braces for typical early June conditions. The Hyderabad weather forecast indicates a high temperature reaching a peak of 38°C, while overnight lows are expected to settle around a comfortable 27°C. While sunshine will dominate, there's a notable, though not overwhelming, 39% chance of isolated rain showers, primarily in the latter half of the day. Maximum wind speeds are predicted to be around 15 km/h, offering a gentle breeze.

Tomorrow's Forecast for Hyderabad, Telangana — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 High 38°C Low 27°C Conditions Mainly clear Chance of Rain 39% Max Wind 15 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Hyderabad — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 03:00 29°C Mainly clear 2% 11 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 1% 5 km/h 09:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 12:00 38°C Mainly clear 3% 7 km/h 15:00 37°C Mainly clear 13% 10 km/h 18:00 35°C Clear sky 20% 9 km/h 21:00 32°C Clear sky 29% 6 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

Throughout Tuesday, the Hyderabad temperature will gradually climb from the early morning hours. Starting at 31°C around midnight and dipping slightly to 29°C by 3 AM, the mercury will begin its ascent. By 6 AM, it will be around 28°C, and by 9 AM, residents will already feel the heat at 33°C. The midday sun will push the temperature to its zenith, hitting 38°C around noon, with a 'feels like' temperature that could be higher due to humidity. The afternoon may see some cloud build-up, increasing the chance of precipitation to around 13% by 3 PM and peaking at 20% by 6 PM, though the sky is expected to remain mainly clear overall.

As evening approaches, the Hyderabad weather will remain warm, with temperatures around 35°C at 6 PM and dropping to 32°C by 9 PM. The chance of rain will persist into the evening, with a 29% likelihood noted for 9 PM, suggesting that scattered showers, if they occur, could extend into the early part of the night. These showers are not expected to be widespread or prolonged, but could offer brief respite from the heat. Phalodi Weather Forecast June 2, 2026: Light Drizzle Expected With 38 Degrees Celsius High.

For those planning their day in Hyderabad, tomorrow’s weather necessitates preparation for both sun and potential brief rain. Lightweight, breathable clothing in light colours is advisable to combat the high temperatures. Sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses are essential for outdoor activities. While the chance of significant rainfall is moderate, carrying a small umbrella or raincoat might be prudent, especially if venturing out in the afternoon or evening. Staying hydrated will be crucial to mitigate the effects of the heat, with water intake being a priority throughout the day. Commuters should be aware that any brief showers are unlikely to cause major disruptions but could lead to minor localized waterlogging.

This Hyderabad weather update for June 2, 2026, highlights a day of warmth and sunshine, characteristic of the approaching monsoon season. While the primary weather story is one of clear skies and rising temperatures, the slight increase in rain chances later in the day warrants consideration for outdoor plans. The latest Hyderabad temperature readings and forecast trends suggest a typical early summer day, with residents advised to stay prepared for the heat while keeping an eye on the sky for any unexpected showers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).