Phalodi Weather Forecast June 2, 2026: Light Drizzle Expected With 38 Degrees Celsius High

Phalodi, Rajasthan, is set to experience a mixed bag of weather on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light drizzle alongside a lingering possibility of adverse conditions. Following recent reports of strong winds and dust storms sweeping across Rajasthan, residents in Phalodi are advised to remain vigilant. While the official forecast for tomorrow suggests a reprieve from severe dust storms, the recent weather patterns indicate the potential for sudden changes. The high for Phalodi weather tomorrow is expected to reach a warm 38°C, dropping to a low of 28°C overnight. A 39% chance of rain is present, with light drizzle anticipated intermittently throughout the day. Dust Storm Batters Rajasthan: Massive Sand Wall Engulfs Churu and Bikaner (Watch Videos).

Tomorrow's Forecast for Phalodi, India — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 High 38°C Low 28°C Conditions Light drizzle Chance of Rain 39% Max Wind 17 km/h

Hourly Forecast for Phalodi — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 03:00 28°C Clear sky 4% 6 km/h 06:00 28°C Clear sky 7% 9 km/h 09:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 12:00 37°C Light drizzle 6% 7 km/h 15:00 38°C Mainly clear 31% 4 km/h 18:00 33°C Light drizzle 36% 17 km/h 21:00 29°C Partly cloudy 14% 8 km/h

Phalodi, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Phalodi indicates clear skies and mild temperatures in the early morning hours. From midnight (28°C) through the early morning (28°C at 06:00), conditions will be calm with minimal chance of rain and light winds. This will quickly transition as the day heats up, with temperatures climbing to 34°C by 09:00. By midday, the Phalodi temperature is forecast to hit 37°C, with the first signs of light drizzle appearing around noon. The afternoon maximum of 38°C at 15:00 will be accompanied by mainly clear skies, though the chance of rain will increase to 31%. The evening, however, will see a return of light drizzle around 18:00, with temperatures cooling to 33°C and a stronger wind gusting up to 17 km/h. The day will conclude with partly cloudy skies and a cooler 29°C at 21:00.

Given the fluctuating weather conditions, residents of Phalodi should prepare for a day that blends heat with the potential for precipitation. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the daytime heat, while carrying an umbrella or light raincoat is advisable due to the chance of drizzle, particularly in the late afternoon and evening. Commuters should stay updated on the Phalodi weather update, as any residual effects from recent dust storms could still impact visibility or road conditions, though significant dust storm activity is not the primary forecast for tomorrow. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially during the peak heat hours. Rajasthan Government Bans Foreign Travel for Officials, Mandates EVs and Energy-Saving Measures in Line With PM Narendra Modi’s Appeal.

The Phalodi weather forecast for June 2, 2026, suggests a continuation of the transitionary weather typical of early June in the region. While the overall Phalodi temperature is not expected to reach extreme highs, the possibility of light rain and the recent history of dust storms necessitate a cautious approach. Residents are encouraged to check local weather reports for any immediate changes or alerts concerning Phalodi rain or wind conditions. This weather update aims to provide a clear picture for planning purposes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).