Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With High of 37°C

Hyderabad residents can expect a predominantly overcast sky for much of Friday, June 12, 2026, with temperatures hovering around a pleasant 29°C, though it will feel slightly warmer at 31°C. While the forecast indicates no significant chance of rain for most of the day, early morning hours might bring slightly cooler temperatures, dipping to around 26°C before gradually warming up.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Friday, 12 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 60% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Friday, 12 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Overcast 0% 9 km/h 02:00 26°C Overcast 0% 10 km/h 04:00 26°C Mainly clear 0% 10 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 08:00 29°C Mainly clear 0% 12 km/h 10:00 33°C Mainly clear 0% 11 km/h 12:00 36°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 14:00 37°C Mainly clear 2% 8 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day will start with overcast conditions and a gentle breeze of 9 km/h at midnight, gradually clearing to mainly clear skies by the early morning. By sunrise, temperatures will be around 27°C with winds picking up slightly to 11 km/h. As the morning progresses, the Hyderabad temperature will climb steadily, reaching a peak in the early afternoon. By 12:00 PM, clear skies will accompany a temperature of 36°C, with a slight drop in wind speed to 9 km/h. The afternoon will see temperatures reach up to 37°C with mainly clear conditions and a minimal 2% chance of rain, as reported by weather agencies. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity Expected with a Feels Like Temperature of 33°C.

Humidity levels are expected to be around 60% throughout the day, which, combined with the perceived temperature, might make the milder early conditions feel more substantial. The wind speed, generally around 10-13 km/h, is unlikely to provide significant respite from the rising temperatures as the day progresses.

Residents heading out on Friday should prepare for a day that starts cool and overcast but transitions into a warm and sunny afternoon. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended. While significant rainfall isn't expected, carrying a light umbrella might be prudent for unexpected, brief showers, though the forecast indicates very low probabilities. Staying hydrated will be key, especially during the warmer midday and afternoon hours. Commuting might be smoother with less chance of rain-induced traffic snarls, though earlier reports of post-rain congestion serve as a reminder to allow extra travel time if skies do darken unexpectedly.

Considering recent weather patterns across Telangana, which have included alerts for intense heat and instances of heavy rains and flooding in different parts, vigilance is advised. While today's forecast for Hyderabad suggests a more moderate day, it's always wise to stay updated on the latest Hyderabad weather update, especially with the unpredictable nature of monsoon-related weather phenomena.

Looking ahead hourly, the temperature will be 29°C at midnight under overcast skies, dropping to 26°C by 4 AM as skies shift to mainly clear. The mercury will then steadily rise, hitting 33°C by 10 AM and peaking at 37°C around 2 PM, with clear to mainly clear skies prevailing. Rain chances remain negligible throughout the forecast period.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).