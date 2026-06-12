Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity Expected With Feels Like Temperature of 33°C
Kolkata is expected to experience thunderstorms, intermittent rainfall and high humidity on Friday, June 12, with weather conditions likely to keep the city under a spell of discomfort despite the possibility of showers. Forecasts indicate that temperatures will remain around the low-to-mid 30s Celsius,
Kolkata is set for a day of unsettled weather on Friday, June 12, 2026, as thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across the city. Residents can expect a significant increase in humidity and the potential for rain throughout the day. The mercury will hover around 27°C, but with humidity levels reaching a staggering 93%, the "feels like" temperature is anticipated to soar to approximately 33°C, making for an uncomfortably muggy atmosphere.
|Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Friday, 12 June 2026
|
Temperature
27°C
|
Feels Like
33°C
|
Conditions
Thunderstorm
|
Humidity
93%
|
Wind Speed
7 km/h
|Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Friday, 12 June 2026
|Time (IST)
|Temp
|Conditions
|Rain
|Wind
|00:00
|27°C
|Thunderstorm
|0%
|6 km/h
|02:00
|27°C
|Overcast
|0%
|7 km/h
|04:00
|27°C
|Overcast
|0%
|6 km/h
|06:00
|28°C
|Thunderstorm
|4%
|7 km/h
|08:00
|30°C
|Thunderstorm
|16%
|7 km/h
|10:00
|32°C
|Thunderstorm
|37%
|8 km/h
|12:00
|32°C
|Thunderstorm
|56%
|7 km/h
|14:00
|27°C
|Dense drizzle
|69%
|9 km/h
Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy
The weather pattern is expected to intensify as the day progresses. Early hours will see thunderstorms, particularly around 6 AM and 8 AM, with a slight chance of rain beginning to register. By midday, around 12 PM, the probability of precipitation will rise significantly, reaching 56%. The afternoon, specifically around 2 PM, is predicted to bring dense drizzle with a 69% chance of rain, offering some respite from the rising temperatures but continuing the wet conditions. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 12 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies With High of 37°C.
Hourly forecasts indicate a consistent presence of thunderstorms, particularly in the morning and early afternoon. While the overnight hours (00:00 to 04:00) are predicted to be overcast with minimal rain chances, the weather is set to change rapidly. By 6 AM, thunderstorms will be present, escalating with higher rain probabilities by 8 AM and 10 AM, reaching 37% by the latter. The intensity of the rain is expected to peak in the early afternoon.
Residents are advised to prepare for these conditions by staying hydrated and carrying umbrellas or raincoats. Commutes may be affected by the sporadic showers and high humidity, so planning journeys accordingly is recommended. Light, breathable clothing is advisable to manage the high "feels like" temperature, despite the relatively moderate actual temperature. Given the prevalence of thunderstorms, it is also prudent to stay updated on local weather alerts throughout the day.
The recent trend of unsettled weather in Kolkata, with thunderstorms and increasing monsoon influence noted in local reports, aligns with today's forecast. While no severe weather warnings are currently in effect, the combination of heat, humidity, and thunderstorms necessitates caution for outdoor activities and travel.
Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).