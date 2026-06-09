Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Drizzle Expected, High of 32°C

Hyderabad residents can expect a predominantly overcast day on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, as the city experiences its latest weather update. The temperature is set to hover around a pleasant 25°C, though the humidity at 81% will make it feel warmer, reaching approximately 28°C. A light breeze of 13 km/h is anticipated throughout the day. Recent weather reports indicate that the monsoon has entered Telangana, bringing with it increased chances of rainfall across the region.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 25°C Feels Like 28°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 81% Wind Speed 13 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 25°C Overcast 10% 13 km/h 02:00 25°C Overcast 6% 13 km/h 04:00 25°C Overcast 18% 13 km/h 06:00 25°C Mainly clear 27% 11 km/h 08:00 28°C Mainly clear 27% 14 km/h 10:00 31°C Clear sky 14% 15 km/h 12:00 32°C Light drizzle 19% 13 km/h 14:00 31°C Moderate drizzle 43% 10 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early morning hours will begin with overcast conditions and a 10% chance of rain, persisting through the night and into the early morning. By 6 AM, skies might clear slightly to mainly clear, but the possibility of rain increases to 27%. As the day progresses, temperatures will gradually climb, reaching around 28°C by 8 AM. Mid-morning, from 10 AM onwards, the skies are forecast to be clear, with temperatures rising to 31°C, and a slight reduction in rain probability to 14%. Telangana Weather Forecast and Rain Prediction: Southwest Monsoon Enters State, Rains Predicted for 3 Days.

However, the relief is temporary, as by noon, a light drizzle is expected, with a 19% chance of rain, and the temperature will be around 32°C. The afternoon, particularly between 2 PM, will see moderate drizzle and a significant increase in rain chances to 43%, while temperatures dip slightly to 31°C and wind speed reduces to 10 km/h.

With the increasing chances of rain and humidity, residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially during the afternoon hours. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to cope with the sticky conditions. Commuters should be prepared for potential delays due to wet roads and reduced visibility during spells of drizzle. Staying hydrated remains crucial, even with overcast skies, to avoid any heat-related discomfort, and it's wise to take precautions against the dampness that can affect health. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 08 June 2026: Expect Drizzle and Overcast Skies with a High of 35°C.

The current weather pattern aligns with broader regional forecasts pointing towards a strengthening monsoon presence. This makes Tuesday's weather update for Hyderabad a key indicator for the coming days, with the possibility of more significant rainfall as the monsoon season progresses. Citizens are encouraged to stay updated with the latest Hyderabad weather forecasts for any significant changes.

The consistent cloud cover and elevated humidity levels suggest a typical monsoon-era weather scenario for Hyderabad. While the temperatures might not reach extreme highs, the combination of heat and moisture can create uncomfortable conditions for outdoor activities. The intermittent drizzle could offer temporary respite from the mugginess, but residents should remain prepared for wet spells throughout the day. This Hyderabad weather update aims to provide clarity on what to expect as the city navigates through the early stages of the monsoon.

This Hyderabad weather forecast for Tuesday, June 09, 2026, highlights a day of mixed conditions, from overcast skies to light and moderate drizzle, interspersed with periods of clear skies. The temperature will remain moderate, but the high humidity will make it feel warmer. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly, keeping the possibility of rain in mind.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).