Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies with a High of 36°C

Hyderabad residents can anticipate a predominantly clear and warm day on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting mainly clear skies. The mercury is set to hover around a comfortable 28°C for much of the early part of the day, though it will feel warmer, closer to 31°C, due to prevailing humidity levels of 62%. A gentle breeze of around 6 km/h will offer minimal respite. This clear spell comes as a contrast to recent localised reports of heavy thunderstorms and subsequent rainfall in some parts of the city, indicating a shift in weather patterns.

Current Weather in Hyderabad, Telangana — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 28°C Feels Like 31°C Conditions Mainly clear Humidity 62% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Hyderabad — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 28°C Mainly clear 1% 6 km/h 02:00 27°C Clear sky 2% 7 km/h 04:00 27°C Clear sky 1% 11 km/h 06:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 08:00 30°C Clear sky 0% 13 km/h 10:00 33°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 12:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 11 km/h 14:00 36°C Mainly clear 0% 11 km/h

Hyderabad, Telangana Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook suggests a gradual warming trend throughout the day. While overnight and early morning hours will see temperatures around 27-28°C with negligible chances of rain (1-2%), the sky is expected to remain clear. By 8 AM, temperatures will climb to 30°C, reaching a peak of 36°C by the early afternoon, around 2 PM. Throughout these warmer hours, the sky will remain mostly clear with no significant rain expected, and wind speeds will remain relatively consistent, generally between 11-13 km/h. This forecast offers a brief reprieve from recent weather volatility, though residents should remain aware of the fluctuating conditions that have been reported across Telangana.

Despite the clear forecast for today, recent weather updates for Telangana have indicated a possibility of rain across the state in the coming days, with some areas even under a yellow alert. This suggests that while Tuesday, 16 June 2026, will be predominantly dry and sunny, the monsoon influence may still bring about changes later in the week. The contrast between the current clear conditions and the possibility of future rainfall highlights the dynamic nature of the region's weather during this season.

For those venturing out in Hyderabad today, the weather calls for light, breathable clothing suitable for warm temperatures. Sun protection, such as hats and sunscreen, is advisable, especially during the afternoon peak hours when temperatures will be at their highest. While the forecast indicates low rain chances for today, carrying a light umbrella might still be a prudent precaution given the recent unpredictable weather events and the general forecast for rain later in the week. Commuters can expect relatively smooth journeys without major weather disruptions, but it's always wise to stay updated on any sudden local changes.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions against the heat, particularly during outdoor activities. The prevailing conditions are conducive for various outdoor events, although it is always prudent to monitor the immediate weather forecast closer to any scheduled activities. The focus remains on enjoying the clear skies of Tuesday while remaining prepared for potential shifts as the week progresses.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).